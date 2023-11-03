CLI v10.6.1
View this release on Github
Bug fixes
- fix(manifest): only reset EnvVars if EnvFile set #1073
- fix(github): check architecture when fetching wasm-tools #1074
Prior change: CLI v10.6.0
Following change: CLI v10.6.2
View this release on Github
Prior change: CLI v10.6.0
Following change: CLI v10.6.2
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)