CLI v10.6.0

November 3, 2023
Bug fixes

  • fix(backend): support disabling ssl-check-cert #1055

Enhancements

  • feat(compute): add metadata subcommand #1013
  • feat(telemetry): add wasm-tools wasm binary annotations #1016
  • feat: add --consistency flag to kv-store-entry list command #1058
  • feat: add --debug-mode #1056
  • ci: replace setup-tinygo fork with original #1057

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): bump github.com/docker/docker #1060
  • build(deps): bump google.golang.org/grpc from 1.56.2 to 1.56.3 #1061
  • build(deps): bump all go.mod dependencies #1062

