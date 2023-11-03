CLI v10.6.0
Bug fixes
- fix(backend): support disabling
ssl-check-cert#1055
Enhancements
- feat(compute): add metadata subcommand #1013
- feat(telemetry): add wasm-tools wasm binary annotations #1016
- feat: add
--consistencyflag to
kv-store-entry listcommand #1058
- feat: add
--debug-mode#1056
- ci: replace setup-tinygo fork with original #1057
Dependencies:
- build(deps): bump github.com/docker/docker #1060
- build(deps): bump google.golang.org/grpc from 1.56.2 to 1.56.3 #1061
- build(deps): bump all go.mod dependencies #1062
