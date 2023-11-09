  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2023
  5. November 2023

CLI v10.6.2

November 9, 2023
cliaddedfixed

View this release on Github

Bug fixes

  • fix(github): corrections for Windows users downloading wasm-tools #1083
  • fix(compute/build): don't block user if wasm-tool fails #1084

Enhancements

  • refactor: apply linting fixes #1080
  • refactor(compute/serve): replace log.Fatal usage with channel #1081
  • refactor(logtail): replace log.Fatal usage with channel #1081

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/mod from 0.13.0 to 0.14.0 #1079
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/text from 0.13.0 to 0.14.0 #1078
  • build(deps): bump github.com/fatih/color from 1.15.0 to 1.16.0 #1077

Prior change: CLI v10.6.1

Following change: Rust SDK 0.9.9

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024