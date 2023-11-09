CLI v10.6.2
Bug fixes
- fix(github): corrections for Windows users downloading wasm-tools #1083
- fix(compute/build): don't block user if wasm-tool fails #1084
Enhancements
- refactor: apply linting fixes #1080
- refactor(compute/serve): replace log.Fatal usage with channel #1081
- refactor(logtail): replace log.Fatal usage with channel #1081
Dependencies:
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/mod from 0.13.0 to 0.14.0 #1079
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/text from 0.13.0 to 0.14.0 #1078
- build(deps): bump github.com/fatih/color from 1.15.0 to 1.16.0 #1077
