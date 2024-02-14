  1. Home
CLI v10.8.1

February 14, 2024
Bug fixes

  • fix(compute/build): normalise and bucket heap allocations #1130

Enhancements

  • refactor(all): support go-fastly v9 #1124

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): bump actions/cache from 3 to 4 #1122
  • build(deps): bump github.com/hashicorp/cap from 0.3.4 to 0.5.0 #1128
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.18.0 to 0.19.0 #1127

