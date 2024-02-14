CLI v10.8.1
Bug fixes
- fix(compute/build): normalise and bucket heap allocations #1130
Enhancements
- refactor(all): support go-fastly v9 #1124
Dependencies:
- build(deps): bump actions/cache from 3 to 4 #1122
- build(deps): bump github.com/hashicorp/cap from 0.3.4 to 0.5.0 #1128
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.18.0 to 0.19.0 #1127
