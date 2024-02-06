Add imgopto_shield and imgopto_transforms fields to the Historical Stats API
imgopto_shield and
imgopto_transforms fields have been added to the Historical Stats API.
Prior change: Add additional KV Store regions
Following change: CLI v10.8.1
