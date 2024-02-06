  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2024
  5. February 2024

Add imgopto_shield and imgopto_transforms fields to the Historical Stats API

February 6, 2024
apiadded

imgopto_shield and imgopto_transforms fields have been added to the Historical Stats API.

