  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2024
  5. March 2024

CLI v10.8.7

March 14, 2024
cliaddedfixed

View this release on Github

Bug fixes

  • fix(text): deref pointers #1161
  • fix(compute/serve): let wasm-tools fail more gracefully #1160
  • fix(compute/serve): support Windows #1159

Enhancements

  • refactor: avoid duplicate path strings #1162

Prior change: CLI v10.8.6

Following change: JavaScript SDK 3.11.0

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024