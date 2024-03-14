CLI v10.8.7
Bug fixes
- fix(text): deref pointers #1161
- fix(compute/serve): let wasm-tools fail more gracefully #1160
- fix(compute/serve): support Windows #1159
Enhancements
- refactor: avoid duplicate path strings #1162
