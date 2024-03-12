CLI v10.8.6
Dependencies:
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.20.0 to 0.21.0 #1153
- build: bump go-fastly to v9.0.1 #1155
- build(deps): bump actions/setup-go from 4 to 5 #1106
- build(deps): bump github.com/go-jose/go-jose/v3 from 3.0.1 to 3.0.3 #1149
- build(deps): bump actions/download-artifact and actions/upload-artifact from 3 to 4 #1156
Prior change: CLI v10.8.5
