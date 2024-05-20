  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2024
  5. May 2024

CLI v10.10.0

May 20, 2024
cliadded

View this release on Github

Enhancements

  • Adds --cert-path argument to tls-custom certificate create command to pass in a path to a certificate file #1189
  • feat(observability/alerts): Alerts support #1192
  • feat(compute/rust) Handle Cargo config filename for Rust >=1.78.0 #1199
  • add project-id to gcs logging setting #1202

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v9 from 9.3.1 to 9.3.2 #1204
  • build(deps): bump github.com/fatih/color from 1.16.0 to 1.17.0 #1205

Prior change: JavaScript SDK 3.14.2

Fastly
© Fastly 2024