CLI v10.10.0
Enhancements
- Adds --cert-path argument to
tls-custom certificate createcommand to pass in a path to a certificate file #1189
- feat(observability/alerts): Alerts support #1192
- feat(compute/rust) Handle Cargo config filename for Rust >=1.78.0 #1199
- add project-id to gcs logging setting #1202
Dependencies:
- build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v9 from 9.3.1 to 9.3.2 #1204
- build(deps): bump github.com/fatih/color from 1.16.0 to 1.17.0 #1205
