  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly CLI

fastly compute

Manage Compute packages.

Sub commands

  • build: Build a Compute package locally
  • deploy: Deploy a package to a Fastly Compute service
  • hash-files: Generate a SHA512 digest from the contents of the Compute package
  • init: Initialize a new Compute package locally
  • metadata: Control what metadata is collected
  • pack: Package a pre-compiled Wasm binary for a Fastly Compute service
  • publish: Build and deploy a Compute package to a Fastly service
  • serve: Build and run a Compute package locally
  • update: Update a package on a Fastly Compute service version
  • validate: Validate a Compute package
Fastly
© Fastly 2024