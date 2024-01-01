fastly compute
Manage Compute packages.
Sub commands
- build: Build a Compute package locally
- deploy: Deploy a package to a Fastly Compute service
- hash-files: Generate a SHA512 digest from the contents of the Compute package
- init: Initialize a new Compute package locally
- metadata: Control what metadata is collected
- pack: Package a pre-compiled Wasm binary for a Fastly Compute service
- publish: Build and deploy a Compute package to a Fastly service
- serve: Build and run a Compute package locally
- update: Update a package on a Fastly Compute service version
- validate: Validate a Compute package