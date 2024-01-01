fastly logging
Manipulate Fastly service version logging endpoints.
Sub commands
- azureblob: Manipulate Fastly service version Azure Blob Storage logging endpoints
- bigquery: Manipulate Fastly service version BigQuery logging endpoints
- cloudfiles: Manipulate Fastly service version Cloudfiles logging endpoints
- datadog: Manipulate Fastly service version Datadog logging endpoints
- digitalocean: Manipulate Fastly service version DigitalOcean Spaces logging endpoints
- elasticsearch: Manipulate Fastly service version Elasticsearch logging endpoints
- ftp: Manipulate Fastly service version FTP logging endpoints
- gcs: Manipulate Fastly service version GCS logging endpoints
- googlepubsub: Manipulate Fastly service version Google Cloud Pub/Sub logging endpoints
- heroku: Manipulate Fastly service version Heroku logging endpoints
- honeycomb: Manipulate Fastly service version Honeycomb logging endpoints
- https: Manipulate Fastly service version HTTPS logging endpoints
- kafka: Manipulate Fastly service version Kafka logging endpoints
- kinesis: Manipulate a Kinesis logging endpoint for a specific Fastly service version
- loggly: Manipulate Fastly service version Loggly logging endpoints
- logshuttle: Manipulate Fastly service version Logshuttle logging endpoints
- newrelic: Manipulate a NewRelic logging endpoint for a specific Fastly service version
- newrelicotlp: Manipulate a NewRelic OTLP logging endpoint for a specific Fastly service version
- openstack: Manipulate Fastly service version OpenStack logging endpoints
- papertrail: Manipulate Fastly service version Papertrail logging endpoints.
- s3: Manipulate Fastly service version S3 logging endpoints
- scalyr: Manipulate Fastly service version Scalyr logging endpoints
- sftp: Manipulate Fastly service version SFTP logging endpoints
- splunk: Manipulate Fastly service version Splunk logging endpoints
- sumologic: Manipulate Fastly service version Sumologic logging endpoints
- syslog: Manipulate Fastly service version Syslog logging endpoints