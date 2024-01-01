  1. Home
fastly logging

Manipulate Fastly service version logging endpoints.

Sub commands

  • azureblob: Manipulate Fastly service version Azure Blob Storage logging endpoints
  • bigquery: Manipulate Fastly service version BigQuery logging endpoints
  • cloudfiles: Manipulate Fastly service version Cloudfiles logging endpoints
  • datadog: Manipulate Fastly service version Datadog logging endpoints
  • digitalocean: Manipulate Fastly service version DigitalOcean Spaces logging endpoints
  • elasticsearch: Manipulate Fastly service version Elasticsearch logging endpoints
  • ftp: Manipulate Fastly service version FTP logging endpoints
  • gcs: Manipulate Fastly service version GCS logging endpoints
  • googlepubsub: Manipulate Fastly service version Google Cloud Pub/Sub logging endpoints
  • heroku: Manipulate Fastly service version Heroku logging endpoints
  • honeycomb: Manipulate Fastly service version Honeycomb logging endpoints
  • https: Manipulate Fastly service version HTTPS logging endpoints
  • kafka: Manipulate Fastly service version Kafka logging endpoints
  • kinesis: Manipulate a Kinesis logging endpoint for a specific Fastly service version
  • loggly: Manipulate Fastly service version Loggly logging endpoints
  • logshuttle: Manipulate Fastly service version Logshuttle logging endpoints
  • newrelic: Manipulate a NewRelic logging endpoint for a specific Fastly service version
  • newrelicotlp: Manipulate a NewRelic OTLP logging endpoint for a specific Fastly service version
  • openstack: Manipulate Fastly service version OpenStack logging endpoints
  • papertrail: Manipulate Fastly service version Papertrail logging endpoints.
  • s3: Manipulate Fastly service version S3 logging endpoints
  • scalyr: Manipulate Fastly service version Scalyr logging endpoints
  • sftp: Manipulate Fastly service version SFTP logging endpoints
  • splunk: Manipulate Fastly service version Splunk logging endpoints
  • sumologic: Manipulate Fastly service version Sumologic logging endpoints
  • syslog: Manipulate Fastly service version Syslog logging endpoints
