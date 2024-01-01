fastly.toml package manifest format
Fastly services provide execution environments for your custom edge code. In the case of VCL services, you can upload VCL source code, which is compiled on the Fastly platform. However, Compute services are compiled in your own environment using the Fastly CLI, and the resulting binary is uploaded to the Fastly platform.
Compute packages are configured using a
fastly.toml file in the root of the package directory tree. This file specifies configuration metadata related to a variety of tasks:
- attribution of the package (e.g., name, author)
- information required by the
fastlyCLI to compile and upload it to a compatible Fastly service
- configuration of local server environments
- bootstrapping of service configuration
In general, you should not write a
fastly.toml file yourself. Instead, create a new Compute project using the fastly CLI by executing:
$ fastly compute init
This will walk you through the creation of the project and will write the
fastly.toml file for you.
Example
The following is an example of a
fastly.toml file for a project built using our Rust SDK:
1manifest_version = 32name = "my-compute-project"3description = "A wonderful Compute project that adds edge computing goodness to my application architecture."4authors = ["me@example.com"]5language = "rust"6service_id = "SU1Z0isxPaozGVKXdv0eY"7
8[scripts]9build = "cargo build --bin fastly-compute-project --release --target wasm32-wasi --color always"
Reference
The syntax of fastly.toml is the TOML format.
The TOML format supports comments. A line that begins with a
# character is ignored:
# This is a comment.
Property names and values are separated by
=. The following properties are defined for
fastly.toml files (refer to the TOML specification to understand the 'Types' mentioned below):
|Property name
|Type
|Description
manifest_version
|Number
|Package manifest schema version number. Currently at version
3. Any breaking changes to the manifest format should be accompanied by a change to the manifest version and the format changes will be documented here.
name
|String
|Name of the package. If there is no
service_id specified in the same manifest, a new service will be created and this will become the name of the service as well as the name of the uploaded package. If the project is deployed to an existing service, any change to the
name will update the name of the Compute package, but will not change the name of the service.
authors
|Array: string
|An array of strings, listing email addresses of the authors of the project, for audit purposes. Displayed in the web interface and reported back via the API.
clone_from
|String (computed)
|The source of the project code. Auto-populated when running
fastly compute init.
description
|String
|Brief description of the project, for audit purposes. Displayed in the web interface and reported back via the API.
language
|String
|Language used for the project.
"rust",
"javascript", or
"go" (if using an official Fastly-supported SDK) or
"other" (if using a custom SDK). This determines how the
fastly CLI will compile your project to WebAssembly before it is uploaded to the Fastly edge cloud.
profile
|String
|Name of the profile account the Fastly CLI should use to make API requests. The profile consists of a token and email that is associated with a profile 'name'.
service_id
|String
|The Fastly service ID of the service to which the
fastly CLI should deploy the package. If not specified, a new service will be created when the project is deployed.
setup
|Table
|Describes a set of service configuration that works with the code in the package. See setup information below. Ignored if
service_id is present.
scripts
|Table
|Customisation options for the Fastly CLI build step. See Scripts below.
└─ build
|String
|Custom shell command to produce a Wasm binary (the output path should be
bin/main.wasm).
└─ env_file
|String
|Path to a file containing KEY=VALUE environment variables (one per line) to set in the shell when executing the
post_init,
build and
post_build scripts. Values take precendence over those defined inline using
env_vars (supported in the Fastly CLI v10.6.0+).
└─ env_vars
|Array: string
|Environment variables to set in the shell when executing the
post_init,
build and
post_build scripts.
└─ post_build
|String
|Custom shell command to run after the build step in the Fastly CLI.
└─ post_init
|String
|Custom shell command to run after the initialization step in the Fastly CLI (supported in the Fastly CLI v10.3.0+).
local_server
|Table
|Describes the configuration for the local server built into the Fastly CLI, which can be invoked with fastly compute serve. See local server below.
Scripts
The
[scripts] section instructs the Fastly CLI to run certain commands as part of its compile process.
The
build property tells the CLI how to compile your project. It must produce a
bin/main.wasm binary. From version
v4.0.0 onward, configuring the
build property is required. When you fastly compute init the template project we set up for you will have a build script suitable for the language you've chosen to use.
Customizing the build script can be useful when you want to use an alternative build process. For example although our JavaScript SDK doesn't require a module bundler such as Webpack, you could choose to use one by adding it to the build command:
[scripts]build = "$(npm bin)/webpack && $(npm bin)/js-compute-runtime ./bin/index.js ./bin/main.wasm"
This will prompt Webpack to bundle the project's
./src/index.js into a
./bin/index.js.
js-compute-runtime then takes the bundled file and produces the required
./bin/main.wasm binary.
build can also be used to swap out an alternative compiler, e.g., to take advantage of TinyGo's smaller memory footprint in Go projects.
post_build is executed after the Wasm binary has been produced, but before it has been packaged into a
.tar.gz archive file. This allows for further optimization of the produced Wasm binary if required. Here is an example which defines a
post_build step for a project built using our Go SDK:
[scripts]build = "tinygo build -target=wasi -o bin/main.wasm ./"post_build = "wasm-strip bin/main.wasm"
env_vars should contain an array of key/value pairs defining environment variables you want to have set within the context of the shell that executes your
post_init/
build/
post_build script.
Here is an example of defining
env_vars for a Go project that wants to use the standard Go compiler instead of the default TinyGo:
[scripts]env_vars = ["GOARCH=wasm", "GOOS=wasip1"]build = "go build -o bin/main.wasm ."
post_init runs after a project has been initialized, and is ideally suited to run dependency installation processes, such as
npm install in the case of JavaScript projects.
Local server
The
[local_server] section of the
fastly.toml file specifies how fastly compute serve should simulate the Fastly platform to enable you to test a package on your local machine.
To see how this configuration is used, read more about testing and debugging Compute programs.
Data model
|Property name
|Type
|Description
local_server
|Table
|Describes the configuration for the local server built into the Fastly CLI, which can be invoked with fastly compute serve.
└─ viceroy_version
|String
|The version of Viceroy, the local server engine, to use. If not specified, the latest will be used and updated automatically.
└─ backends
|Table
|A list of backends that should be provided by the local server.
└─ {name}
|Table
|Each backend is a section whose name is the string used as the backend ID in the package code.
└─ url
|String
|The URL of the server to which to route requests made by the package to this backend. Must contain a scheme and host. May contain a port or path prefix. See below for examples.
└─ override_host
|String
|Used to override the
Host header in requests sent to the local server's backends.
└─ cert_host
|String
|Define the hostname that the server certificate should declare, and turn on validation during backend connections. You should enable this if you are using SSL/TLS, and setting this will enable SSL for the connection as a side effect.
└─ use_sni
|Boolean
|Use SNI when opening the backend connection? Defaults to true.
└─ config_stores
|Table
|A list of config stores that should be provided by the local server.
└─ {name}
|Table
|Each config store is a section whose name is the string used as the config store ID in the package code.
└─ contents
|Table
|A section containing inline config store items. Only used when
format is set to
inline-toml. See below for examples.
└─ {key}
|String
|Individual config store items.
└─ file
|String
|The path to a JSON file containing the config store items that the local server should provide to the app. Only used when
format is set to
json. See below for examples.
└─ format
|String
|The format of the config store items. Supports
json,
inline-toml.
└─ kv_stores
|Table
|A list of KV stores that should be provided by the local server.
└─ {name}
|Table
|Each KV store is a section whose name is the string used as the resource link ID, holding an array of objects.
└─ key
|String
|The name of the object in the store.
└─ file
|String
|Points to a file relative to the project root.
└─ data
|String
|Bytes of data. Note that
file and
data are exclusive parameters.
└─ secret_stores
|Table
|A list of secret stores that should be provided by the local server.
└─ {name}
|Table
|Each secret store is a section whose name is the string used as the resource link ID, holding an array of secrets.
└─ key
|String
|The name of the secret in the store.
└─ file
|String
|Points to a file relative to the project root.
└─ data
|String
|Bytes of data. Note that
file and
data are exclusive parameters.
└─ geolocation
|Table
|A set of geolocation data to use for geolocation related SDK features.
└─ format
|String
|The format of the geolocation data. Supports
json,
inline-toml.
└─ file
|String
|The path to a JSON file containing the geolocation data that the local server should provide to the app. Only used when
format is set to
file. See below for examples.
└─ addresses
|Table
|A table of IP addresses, where each address maps to a set of geolocation data.
└─ {ipaddress}
|Table
|An IP address
└─ {geo_variable}
|String
|A geolocation variable. Available keys are
as_name,
as_number,
area_code,
city,
conn_speed,
conn_type,
continent,
country_code,
country_code3,
country_name,
latitude,
longitude,
metro_code,
postal_code,
proxy_description,
proxy_type,
region and
utc_offset.
Backends
Test backends are local or remote servers to which we should route traffic coming from your package, and act as substitutes for real backends. Each backend is a table and contains a single
url key:
[local_server] [local_server.backends] [local_server.backends.backend_a] url = "http://127.0.0.1/" [local_server.backends.backend_b] url = "https://example.org/" override_host = "example.org" [local_server.backends.backend_c] url = "https://example.org/path/prefix" override_host = "example.org" [local_server.backends.backend_d] url = "http://127.0.0.1:8080/"
If the
url property contains a path component, then any request to that backend will be prefixed with that path. For the example shown above, a request to
GET /foo issued by your package to the
backend_c backend will result in a request being made to
https://example.org/path/prefix/foo.
HINT: Using a path prefix is useful if your service has multiple backends and, in your test environment, you have a single server that is standing in for all of the backends. The one backend-mocking server can use the path prefix to determine which backend is being targeted by the fetch.
Config stores
Test stores can be defined either as local JSON files that contain the items your app requires to run, or they can be written inline into the fastly.toml file.
For example, if you had an app that required a set of localized strings to be loaded from a config store named
strings:
{ "en.welcome": "welcome", "de.welcome": "willkommen", "fr.welcome": "bienvenue", "es.welcome": "bienvenido"}
You can then reference this store in your
fastly.toml file:
[local_server] [local_server.config_stores] [local_server.config_stores.strings] file = "strings.json" format = "json"
Alternatively you can inline that file directly within the fastly.toml:
[local_server] [local_server.config_stores] [local_server.config_stores.strings] format = "inline-toml" [local_server.config_stores.strings.contents] "en.welcome" = "welcome" "de.welcome" = "willkommen" "fr.welcome" = "bienvenue" "es.welcome" = "bienvenido"
KV and secret stores
Local KV stores and secret stores can be made available to your application, using data either embedded in the TOML file or loaded from a referenced path. For example:
[local_server] [local_server.kv_stores] [[local_server.kv_stores.example_store]] key = "first" data = "This is some data" [[local_server.kv_stores.example_store]] key = "second" file = "../test/data/some-object.txt"
[local_server] [local_server.secret_stores] [[local_server.secret_stores.example_store]] key = "api-key" data = "api-key-value" [[local_server.secret_stores.example_store]] key = "cert" file = "../test/data/some-cert"
Geolocation
Compute SDKs expose geolocation-related features to provide information about the origin of a request. When running within the local server, geolocation data is mocked and if you wish can be defined in the configuration:
[local_server.geolocation] format = "inline-toml" [local_server.geolocation.addresses] [local_server.geolocation.addresses."127.0.0.1"] as_name = "Dummy, Inc." city = "New York" latitude = 1.23 longitude = 1.23
Alternatively, you can reference an external file by setting
format to "json" and including a
file property containing a path to a JSON file. The format of the JSON file is an object where keys are IP addresses and values are the geolocation properties for that IP:
{ "127.0.0.1": { "as_name": "Fastly Test", "as_number": 12345, "area_code": 123, "city": "Test City", "conn_speed": "broadband", "conn_type": "wired", "continent": "NA", "country_code": "CA", "country_code3": "CAN", "country_name": "Canada", "latitude": 12.345, "longitude": 54.321, "metro_code": 0, "postal_code": "12345", "proxy_description": "?", "proxy_type": "?", "region": "CA-BC", "utc_offset": -700 }}
Environments
The local server may be invoked with an
--env argument that specifies the name of an environment. Environments are defined by creating files of the form
fastly.{ENV-NAME}.toml (e.g.,
fastly.staging.toml), alongside the
fastly.toml file. Environment-specific files define an alternative configuration for
[local_testing].
For example, the following configuration matches the one above, except that it defines a different URL for
backend_b:
[local_server] [local_server.backends] [local_server.backends.backend_a] url = "http://127.0.0.1/" [local_server.backends.backend_b] url = "http://localhost:1234/" [local_server.backends.backend_c] url = "https://example.org/path/prefix" [local_server.backends.backend_d] url = "http://127.0.0.1:8080/"
Setup information
The optional
[setup] section of the fastly.toml file allows the Fastly CLI and web interface to provide a smarter experience when a deployment of a package requires a Fastly service to be created, normally when you run fastly compute deploy for the first time.
Compute programs are able to use features of Fastly services configured outside the program by referring to the feature - such as a backend or config store - by name. It's therefore important that when deploying a Compute program, the service it is deployed to has a set of configured features matching the expectations of the package code. For example, if the program reads values from a config store called "config", then there must be a "config" config store in the same service.
Starter kits may include
[setup] in their fastly.toml file so that the Fastly CLI has all the information needed to create a service in which that starter kit can be deployed.
Once a Compute project is associated with a Fastly service, the
[setup] data is no longer used, and the service configuration can be managed normally via the web interface, the API, using CLI commands, or third party orchestration tooling.
Data model
|Property name
|Type
|Description
setup
|Table
|Describes a set of service configuration that works with the code in the package.
└─ backends
|Table
|A list of backends that are required to be created on a first run of
compute deploy.
└─ {name}
|Table
|The name of the backend used to connect to it from inside the package code, e.g. "api". Required.
└─ description
|String
|Label to describe the backend, e.g. "API origin server".
└─ address
|String
|Hostname or IP address of the backend.
└─ port
|Number
|Port number of the backend.
└─ config_stores
|Table
|A list of config stores that are required to be created on a first run of
compute deploy.
└─ {name}
|Table
|The name of the config store used to reference it from inside the package code, e.g. "config". Required.
└─ description
|String
|Label to describe the store, e.g. "Configuration settings".
└─ items
|Table
|List of predefined store items for stores requiring a fixed set of entries.
└─ {key}
|Table
|The key for the store item. Required.
└─ value
|String
|Suggested value for the store item.
└─ input_type
|String
|Input type hint, allowing for validation and improved input form usability (not supported in the Fastly CLI). One of
string,
number,
integer,
email,
url,
http-header,
password.
└─ description
|String
|Label to describe the key/value pair.
└─ kv_stores
|Table
|A list of KV stores that are required to be created on a first run of
compute deploy.
└─ {name}
|Table
|The name of the KV store used to reference it from inside the package code, e.g. "data". Required.
└─ description
|String
|Label to describe the store.
└─ items
|Table
|List of predefined store items for stores requiring a fixed set of entries.
└─ {key}
|Table
|The key for the store item. Required.
└─ file
|String
|File path to use as the value for the store item (supported in the Fastly CLI v10.5.0+).
└─ value
|String
|Suggested value for the store item.
└─ input_type
|String
|Input type hint, allowing for validation and improved input form usability (not supported in the Fastly CLI). One of
string,
number,
integer,
email,
url,
http-header,
password.
└─ description
|String
|Label to describe the key/value pair.
└─ secret_stores
|Table
|A list of Secret stores that are required to be created on a first run of
compute deploy.
└─ {name}
|Table
|The name of the Secret store used to reference it from inside the package code, e.g. "secrets". Required.
└─ description
|String
|Label to describe the store.
└─ entries
|Table
|List of predefined store items for stores requiring a fixed set of entries.
└─ {key}
|Table
|The key for the store item. Required.
└─ description
|String
|Label to describe the key/value pair. The secret value is intentionally omitted to avoid secrets from being included in the manifest. Instead, secret values are input during setup.
└─ log_endpoints
|Table
|A list of log endpoints that are required to be created on a first run of
compute deploy.
└─ {name}
|Table
|The name of the log endpoint used to reference it from inside the package code, e.g. "bigquery_requests". Required.
└─ provider
|String
|The name of the log provider (e.g. BigQuery, NewRelic etc). Used as part of a generic message to the user indicating the type of provider needed.
Example setup configuration
The following configuration demonstrates how to configure two separate backends (named
httpbin and
httpme) and a dictionary populated with two keys (named
s3-primary-host and
s3-fallback-host):
[setup]
[setup.backends]
[setup.backends.httpbin] address = "httpbin.org" description = "A simple HTTP Request & Response Service." port = 443
[setup.backends.httpme] address = "http-me.glitch.me" description = "HTTP me is a tiny express app initally designed to replicate the features of HTTPBin.org" port = 443
[setup.config_stores]
[setup.config_stores.service_config] description = "Configuration data for my service"
[setup.config_stores.service_config.items]
[setup.config_stores.service_config.items.s3-primary-host] value = "eu-west-2"
[setup.config_stores.service_config.items.s3-fallback-host] value = "us-west-1"
Declaring resources without values
It's possible to define resources that are required, but to not provide any configuration for them, other than a name.
[setup.backends.api][setup.backends.content][setup.log_endpoints.request_logger]
This configuration states that two backend resources (one called 'api' and the other 'content') and a log endpoint resource (called 'request_logger') are required. When presented with this configuration, the Fastly CLI will prompt the user for the fields relevant to each resource, and a default value provided within the prompt if applicable.
