Testing fiddles
The Tests option in a fiddle's request configuration allows you to write test assertions against the instrumentation data that is returned by Fiddle when you press RUN. Writing tests is a good way to express what parts of a fiddle are most important when sharing the solution with someone else, or to express a bug by demonstrating the gap between observed behavior and what you expected to see.
Each test should be written on a single line and be in the following format:
[LABEL] TARGET COMPARISON_TYPE REFERENCE_VALUE
For example:
[Cache TTL is positive] events.where(fnName=fetch)[0].attribs.ttl isMoreThan 0
The optional
LABEL, which must be wrapped in square brackets if present, allows you to define a 'human readable' expression for the test.
TARGET is the thing being tested,
REFERENCE_VALUE is a literal value to compare it with, and
COMPARISON_TYPE is the comparison you want to make.
You can write more than one test per request.
Test targets
Within a fiddle test case,
TARGET should reference a property of the result data, based on the following schema:
|Name
|Type
|Description
clientFetch
Obj
|The request from the client to Fastly (and the response from Fastly).
├─ .req
Str
|HTTP request block, containing request method, path, HTTP version, header key/value pairs and request body.
├─ .resp
Str
|HTTP response header, contains response status line and response headers (not the body).
├─ .respType
Str
|Parsed Content-type response header value (mime type only).
├─ .isText
Bool
|Whether the response body can be treated as text.
├─ .isImage
Bool
|Whether the response body can be treated as an image.
├─ .status
Num
|HTTP response status.
├─ .bodyPreview
Str
|UTF-8 text preview of the body (truncated at 1K).
├─ .bodyBytesReceived
Num
|Amount of data received.
├─ .bodyChunkCount
Num
|Number of chunks received.
├─ .complete
Bool
|Whether the response is complete.
└─ .trailers
Str
|HTTP response trailers.
originFetches
Array
|Origin fetches made during the request.
└─ [idx]
Obj
|Each fetch is one object.
├─ .fetchID
Str
|Unique ID for this fetch.
├─ .traceID
Str
|ID for the compute instance that triggered this fetch.
├─ .req
Str
|HTTP request block, containing request method, path, HTTP version, header key/value pairs and request body.
├─ .resp
Str
|HTTP response header, contains response status line and response headers (not the body).
├─ .remoteAddr
Str
|Resolved IP address of origin.
├─ .remotePort
Num
|Port on origin server.
├─ .remoteHost
Str
|Hostname of origin server.
└─ .elapsedTime
Num
|Total time spent on origin fetch (ms).
events
Array
|Fastly platform events related to the request, in order of execution.
└─ [idx]
Obj
|Each array element is one event.
├─ .type
Str
|One of
vcl-sub,
log,
fetch or a Compute event type:
ecp-start,
ecp-end,
geo,
dict-open,
dict-get
├─ .time
Num
|Unix timestamp in microseconds
├─ .pop
Str
|Three letter code identifying the Fastly POP location in which this event occurred, e.g., 'LON', 'IAD', 'SYD'.
├─ .nodeID
Num
|Numeric identifier of the individual server on which this event occurred.
├─ .reqID
Str
|Identifier for this client request. In a fiddle that sends more than one client request, there may be multiple different
reqIDs.
├─ .traceID
Str
|ID for the execution flow that triggered this event. In the Compute platform, this represents the instance that is currently handling the request. In VCL, it represents one pass through a VCL state flow (i.e., it resets on a
restart, ESI, or HTTP/2 server push)
├─ .seqIdx
Num
|Sequence number of this event with respect to other events with the same
traceID and
nodeID.
├─ .parent
Str
|If the event is part of a process that was initiated by a different process, this is the
traceID of the parent compute process. Normally populated as a result of shielding
├─ .isAsync
Bool
|(
vcl-sub only) True if the event happened as part of an asynchronous task.
├─ .fnName
Str
|(
vcl-sub only) For VCL events, the VCL subroutine that triggered the event. May be 'recv', 'hash', 'hit', 'miss', 'pass', 'fetch', 'deliver', 'error', or 'log'.
├─ .logs
Array
|(
vcl-sub only) Array of log messages logged from this event.
│ └─ [idx]
Obj
|Each array element is one log message.
│ ├─ .content
Str
|The content of the log message
│ └─ .logName
Str
|The name of the log destination, e.g.,
stdout or
bigquery
├─ .attribs
Obj
|Event-specific properties. These are displayed in the Fiddle UI for the event. For example: within
miss events, a
staleExists property is reported.
└─ .prevAttribs
Obj
|Event-specific properties where the value at the start of the subroutine was different to that recorded at the end.
logs
Array
|Array of strings, messages logged from all events.
insights
Array
|Insight tags for this request. Insight tags identify recommendations or divergences from best practices. For example:
[ "client-cc-missing", "invalid-header" ].
For example, to target the headers that are sent by Fastly to the backend in an origin request, use the
.req property of the first item in the
originFetches collection:
originFetches[0].req includes "My-Custom-Header"
In some cases targets are more complex. For example, the TTL set in
vcl_fetch is reported as the
.ttl property of the
vcl-sub event object created by the
vcl_fetch subroutine, but it's not possible to know ahead of time the position of that event within the
events array. Instead, use a filter function to narrow down
events to just the events associated with the
vcl_fetch subroutine, and then pick the first one:
events.where(fnName=fetch)[0].attribs.ttl isMoreThan 0
HINT: If there is an
.attribs property on an object, Fiddle will treat it as a special case and allow the target expression to directly access the child properties of
attribs, to make targeting event properties easier. The example shown above can therefore also be written as:
events.where(fnName=fetch)[0].ttl isMoreThan 0
The
where(fnName=fetch) is an example of using an aggregation function to transform the test data and make it easier to target the values that you want to test. The available functions are:
|Function
|Details
listBy(field)
Array ➔
Array
|Takes an array of objects and makes an array of arrays, where in each sub-array, all objects share the same value of
field. Items in the output array are ordered based on the order in which the values of the selected field first appear in the input.
e.g.
events.listBy(vclflowkey)[1][0].fnName is "recv"
where(field=val)
Array ➔
Array
|Takes an array of objects and filters it to leave only those where the property called
field has value
val.
e.g.
events.where(fnName=recv)[0].url startsWith "/a/b"
groupBy(field)
Array ➔
Obj
|Takes an array of objects and splits it into multiple arrays where each one has the same value for the property
field, and organizes the resulting data into an object where the
field values are keys.
e.g.
events.groupBy(fnName).recv[0].url startsWith "/a/b"
transpose()
Array ➔
Obj
|Takes an array of objects and makes an object of arrays. Where multiple input objects share the same property name, that property becomes a top level property with an array containing all the values.
e.g.
events.transpose().return notIncludes "error"
count()
Array ➔
Num
|Takes an array and returns the length
e.g.
originFetches.count() greaterThan 1
concat()
Array ➔
Str
|Takes an array and returns a string representation of all array items joined together, delimited by newlines.
e.g.
logs.concat() includes "Hello"
HINT: All timing properties reported by Fiddle are in microseconds - so 1 hour is reported as
3600000000 (3.6 billion microseconds). The most common timing property to target for testing is
.ttl, which is provided on events where
fnName is
fetch.
Lastly, you need to assert something about this target data, which requires a comparison type and a reference value, together making up an assertion.
Assertions
We support the following options for
COMPARISON_TYPE:
|Name
|Value type
|Description
is
|Any
|Non-strict equality (using
==)
isJSON
|None
|The target is valid JSON (does not require a reference value, so just two parameters)
isTrue
|None
|The target is true
isAtLeast,
isAbove
|JSON number
|Target is numerically higher than (or at least) the reference value
isAtMost,
isBelow
|JSON number
|Target is numerically lower than (or at most) the reference value
includes
|Any
|The target includes the reference value. Can be used to assert the inclusion of a value in an array, a substring in a string, or a subset of properties in an object.
matches
|JS RegExp
|The target matches a regular expression. Regex must be delimited with
/ and may be followed by modifiers, e.g.
/abc/i
oneOf
|JSON array
|Checks that the value of the target is equal to at least one of the values in the reference array
startsWith
|JSON string
|Checks that the value of the target starts with the reference string
endsWith
|JSON string
|Checks that the value of the target ends with the reference string
All comparisons can be negated by prefixing them with
not, e.g.
notOneOf,
isNotJSON,
notMatches. The word 'is' will be ignored so can be used purely to improve readability.
The
REFERENCE_VALUE must be expressed in a way that can be interpreted as the appropriate type:
- JSON number: A plain number (
3,
5.7,
-42)
- JSON string: A double quoted string (
"foo"; contained double-quotes must be escaped as
\")
- JSON boolean: The word
trueor
false
- JSON array: A JSON-parseable array containing any combination of numbers, strings and booleans as defined above (
[1, "foo"])
- JS RegExp: Either a JavaScript regex literal (
/(foo|bar)/ism) or the bare pattern, not quoted or delimited (
foo|bar). In the latter case, the
s,
mand
iflags will be applied to the pattern automatically.
Labels
Labelling your tests is optional but helps to illustrate your intent, as well as make test results easier to read. The
LABEL portion of the test expression may contain any character other than square brackets (
[]), and since test expressions must be one line, labels may also not include newline characters.
[Response is OK] clientFetch.status is 200
Example tests
|If you want to test...
|Try this example
|HTTP response status on the client fetch
clientFetch.status is 200
|Request headers on the client fetch
clientFetch.req notIncludes "Fastly-FF: "
|Response headers on the client fetch
clientFetch.resp includes "Age: "
|HTTP response status of a backend fetch
events.where(fnName=fetch)[0].status isOneOf [301,302,307,308]
|Request headers on a backend fetch
originFetches[0].req includes "GET /"
|Response headers on a backend fetch
originFetches[0].resp matches /\w+@gmail\.com/
|TTL set in a
vcl_fetch subroutine
events.where(fnName=fetch)[0].ttl isLessThan 86400000000
|URL of the request following a VCL
restart
events.where(fnName=recv)[1].url is "/foo"
(After a
restart,
vcl_recv will run a second time, so the
[1] targets the second occurrence
|Number of origin fetches
originFetches.count() is 2
|Response body from Fastly to client
clientFetch.bodyPreview contains "<meta"
(You will only get the first 1K of the response)
|Value of
fastly.info_state in deliver
events.where(fnName=deliver)[0].state is "HIT"
|Number of times deliver is run
events.where(fnName=deliver).count() is 1
Debugging tests
When a test fails, Fiddle will display a representation of the observed, 'actual' value of the target, so you can see why it didn't match. That observed value will often be
undefined because the target didn't match anything. In that case, it can be helpful to shorten your target expression, to reveal the shape of the data structure and allow you to see what you can target:
Testing best practices
When constructing tests for your fiddle, consider the following best practices:
- Label your tests to better illustrate your intent
- Try to avoid asserting the nature of the implementation of the solution. Instead, assert the achievement of the overall goal. It should be possible to change the way the solution is achieved without having to change the tests.
- For solutions that act on the user's IP address, for example to block users from certain regions from accessing certain content, use the Client IP override in request options to ensure that the test results are reliably reproducible.
- Fiddle data arrives asynchronously, but not all instrumentation delays are created equal! Tests that target
clientFetchwill be fastest. Those that target
originFetcheswill be slightly slower, and
eventsis slowest. Fiddle will keep repeating your tests until they pass or a timeout is reached, to allow asynchronous data to arrive. Speed up your fiddle by using
clientFetchand
originFetchassertions instead of testing
eventsor
logs.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)