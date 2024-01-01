Testing fiddles

The Tests option in a fiddle's request configuration allows you to write test assertions against the instrumentation data that is returned by Fiddle when you press RUN. Writing tests is a good way to express what parts of a fiddle are most important when sharing the solution with someone else, or to express a bug by demonstrating the gap between observed behavior and what you expected to see.

Each test should be written on a single line and be in the following format:

[LABEL] TARGET COMPARISON_TYPE REFERENCE_VALUE

For example:

[Cache TTL is positive] events.where(fnName=fetch)[0].attribs.ttl isMoreThan 0

The optional LABEL , which must be wrapped in square brackets if present, allows you to define a 'human readable' expression for the test. TARGET is the thing being tested, REFERENCE_VALUE is a literal value to compare it with, and COMPARISON_TYPE is the comparison you want to make.

You can write more than one test per request.

Test targets

Within a fiddle test case, TARGET should reference a property of the result data, based on the following schema:

Name Type Description clientFetch Obj The request from the client to Fastly (and the response from Fastly). ├─ .req Str HTTP request block, containing request method, path, HTTP version, header key/value pairs and request body. ├─ .resp Str HTTP response header, contains response status line and response headers (not the body). ├─ .respType Str Parsed Content-type response header value (mime type only). ├─ .isText Bool Whether the response body can be treated as text. ├─ .isImage Bool Whether the response body can be treated as an image. ├─ .status Num HTTP response status. ├─ .bodyPreview Str UTF-8 text preview of the body (truncated at 1K). ├─ .bodyBytesReceived Num Amount of data received. ├─ .bodyChunkCount Num Number of chunks received. ├─ .complete Bool Whether the response is complete. └─ .trailers Str HTTP response trailers. originFetches Array Origin fetches made during the request. └─ [idx] Obj Each fetch is one object. ├─ .fetchID Str Unique ID for this fetch. ├─ .traceID Str ID for the compute instance that triggered this fetch. ├─ .req Str HTTP request block, containing request method, path, HTTP version, header key/value pairs and request body. ├─ .resp Str HTTP response header, contains response status line and response headers (not the body). ├─ .remoteAddr Str Resolved IP address of origin. ├─ .remotePort Num Port on origin server. ├─ .remoteHost Str Hostname of origin server. └─ .elapsedTime Num Total time spent on origin fetch (ms). events Array Fastly platform events related to the request, in order of execution. └─ [idx] Obj Each array element is one event. ├─ .type Str One of vcl-sub , log , fetch or a Compute event type: ecp-start , ecp-end , geo , dict-open , dict-get ├─ .time Num Unix timestamp in microseconds ├─ .pop Str Three letter code identifying the Fastly POP location in which this event occurred, e.g., 'LON', 'IAD', 'SYD'. ├─ .nodeID Num Numeric identifier of the individual server on which this event occurred. ├─ .reqID Str Identifier for this client request. In a fiddle that sends more than one client request, there may be multiple different reqID s. ├─ .traceID Str ID for the execution flow that triggered this event. In the Compute platform, this represents the instance that is currently handling the request. In VCL, it represents one pass through a VCL state flow (i.e., it resets on a restart , ESI, or HTTP/2 server push) ├─ .seqIdx Num Sequence number of this event with respect to other events with the same traceID and nodeID . ├─ .parent Str If the event is part of a process that was initiated by a different process, this is the traceID of the parent compute process. Normally populated as a result of shielding ├─ .isAsync Bool ( vcl-sub only) True if the event happened as part of an asynchronous task. ├─ .fnName Str ( vcl-sub only) For VCL events, the VCL subroutine that triggered the event. May be 'recv', 'hash', 'hit', 'miss', 'pass', 'fetch', 'deliver', 'error', or 'log'. ├─ .logs Array ( vcl-sub only) Array of log messages logged from this event. │ └─ [idx] Obj Each array element is one log message. │ ├─ .content Str The content of the log message │ └─ .logName Str The name of the log destination, e.g., stdout or bigquery ├─ .attribs Obj Event-specific properties. These are displayed in the Fiddle UI for the event. For example: within miss events, a staleExists property is reported. └─ .prevAttribs Obj Event-specific properties where the value at the start of the subroutine was different to that recorded at the end. logs Array Array of strings, messages logged from all events. insights Array Insight tags for this request. Insight tags identify recommendations or divergences from best practices. For example: [ "client-cc-missing", "invalid-header" ] .

For example, to target the headers that are sent by Fastly to the backend in an origin request, use the .req property of the first item in the originFetches collection:

originFetches[0].req includes "My-Custom-Header"

In some cases targets are more complex. For example, the TTL set in vcl_fetch is reported as the .ttl property of the vcl-sub event object created by the vcl_fetch subroutine, but it's not possible to know ahead of time the position of that event within the events array. Instead, use a filter function to narrow down events to just the events associated with the vcl_fetch subroutine, and then pick the first one:

events.where(fnName=fetch)[0].attribs.ttl isMoreThan 0

HINT: If there is an .attribs property on an object, Fiddle will treat it as a special case and allow the target expression to directly access the child properties of attribs , to make targeting event properties easier. The example shown above can therefore also be written as: events.where(fnName=fetch)[0].ttl isMoreThan 0

The where(fnName=fetch) is an example of using an aggregation function to transform the test data and make it easier to target the values that you want to test. The available functions are:

Function Details listBy(field)

Array ➔ Array Takes an array of objects and makes an array of arrays, where in each sub-array, all objects share the same value of field . Items in the output array are ordered based on the order in which the values of the selected field first appear in the input.



e.g. events.listBy(vclflowkey)[1][0].fnName is "recv" where(field=val)

Array ➔ Array Takes an array of objects and filters it to leave only those where the property called field has value val .



e.g. events.where(fnName=recv)[0].url startsWith "/a/b" groupBy(field)

Array ➔ Obj Takes an array of objects and splits it into multiple arrays where each one has the same value for the property field , and organizes the resulting data into an object where the field values are keys.



e.g. events.groupBy(fnName).recv[0].url startsWith "/a/b" transpose()

Array ➔ Obj Takes an array of objects and makes an object of arrays. Where multiple input objects share the same property name, that property becomes a top level property with an array containing all the values.



e.g. events.transpose().return notIncludes "error" count()

Array ➔ Num Takes an array and returns the length



e.g. originFetches.count() greaterThan 1 concat()

Array ➔ Str Takes an array and returns a string representation of all array items joined together, delimited by newlines.



e.g. logs.concat() includes "Hello"

HINT: All timing properties reported by Fiddle are in microseconds - so 1 hour is reported as 3600000000 (3.6 billion microseconds). The most common timing property to target for testing is .ttl , which is provided on events where fnName is fetch .

Lastly, you need to assert something about this target data, which requires a comparison type and a reference value, together making up an assertion.

Assertions

We support the following options for COMPARISON_TYPE :

Name Value type Description is Any Non-strict equality (using == ) isJSON None The target is valid JSON (does not require a reference value, so just two parameters) isTrue None The target is true isAtLeast , isAbove JSON number Target is numerically higher than (or at least) the reference value isAtMost , isBelow JSON number Target is numerically lower than (or at most) the reference value includes Any The target includes the reference value. Can be used to assert the inclusion of a value in an array, a substring in a string, or a subset of properties in an object. matches JS RegExp The target matches a regular expression. Regex must be delimited with / and may be followed by modifiers, e.g. /abc/i oneOf JSON array Checks that the value of the target is equal to at least one of the values in the reference array startsWith JSON string Checks that the value of the target starts with the reference string endsWith JSON string Checks that the value of the target ends with the reference string

All comparisons can be negated by prefixing them with not , e.g. notOneOf , isNotJSON , notMatches . The word 'is' will be ignored so can be used purely to improve readability.

The REFERENCE_VALUE must be expressed in a way that can be interpreted as the appropriate type:

JSON number : A plain number ( 3 , 5.7 , -42 )

: A plain number ( , , ) JSON string : A double quoted string ( "foo" ; contained double-quotes must be escaped as \" )

: A double quoted string ( ; contained double-quotes must be escaped as ) JSON boolean : The word true or false

: The word or JSON array : A JSON-parseable array containing any combination of numbers, strings and booleans as defined above ( [1, "foo"] )

: A JSON-parseable array containing any combination of numbers, strings and booleans as defined above ( ) JS RegExp: Either a JavaScript regex literal ( /(foo|bar)/ism ) or the bare pattern, not quoted or delimited ( foo|bar ). In the latter case, the s , m and i flags will be applied to the pattern automatically.

Labels

Labelling your tests is optional but helps to illustrate your intent, as well as make test results easier to read. The LABEL portion of the test expression may contain any character other than square brackets ( [] ), and since test expressions must be one line, labels may also not include newline characters.

[Response is OK] clientFetch.status is 200

Example tests

If you want to test... Try this example HTTP response status on the client fetch clientFetch.status is 200 Request headers on the client fetch clientFetch.req notIncludes "Fastly-FF: " Response headers on the client fetch clientFetch.resp includes "Age: " HTTP response status of a backend fetch events.where(fnName=fetch)[0].status isOneOf [301,302,307,308] Request headers on a backend fetch originFetches[0].req includes "GET /" Response headers on a backend fetch originFetches[0].resp matches /\w+@gmail\.com/ TTL set in a vcl_fetch subroutine events.where(fnName=fetch)[0].ttl isLessThan 86400000000 URL of the request following a VCL restart events.where(fnName=recv)[1].url is "/foo"

(After a restart , vcl_recv will run a second time, so the [1] targets the second occurrence Number of origin fetches originFetches.count() is 2 Response body from Fastly to client clientFetch.bodyPreview contains "<meta"

(You will only get the first 1K of the response) Value of fastly.info_state in deliver events.where(fnName=deliver)[0].state is "HIT" Number of times deliver is run events.where(fnName=deliver).count() is 1

Debugging tests

When a test fails, Fiddle will display a representation of the observed, 'actual' value of the target, so you can see why it didn't match. That observed value will often be undefined because the target didn't match anything. In that case, it can be helpful to shorten your target expression, to reveal the shape of the data structure and allow you to see what you can target:

Testing best practices

When constructing tests for your fiddle, consider the following best practices: