Apply CAPTCHA to high risk requests

Intercept suspicious traffic and display a CAPTCHA challenge. If the user passes, allow the request to go to the origin server.

VCL

Use this solution in your VCL service (click RUN below to test this solution or clone it to make changes):

Compute

Use this solution in your Compute service:

