Flatten the curve of major traffic spikes with a waiting room

main.rs Rust

13 lines const BACKEND_NAME : & str = "httpbin" ; const CONFIG_ENABLED : bool = true ; const CONFIG_ALLOW_PERCENTAGE : u32 = 50 ; const CONFIG_KEY_PAIRS : [ ( & str , & str ) ; 2 ] = [ ( "key1" , "secret" ) , ( "key2" , "another secret" ) ] ; const CONFIG_ALLOW_PERIOD_TIMEOUT : i64 = 3600 ; const CONFIG_WAIT_PERIOD_TIMEOUT : i64 = 30 ; const CONFIG_ACTIVE_KEY : & str = "key1" ; const CONFIG_COOKIE_LIFE_TIME : u32 = 7200 ; const CONFIG_MSG_WAIT : & str = "Sorry, you have to wait" ; const CONFIG_MSG_KEEP_WAITING : & str = "Please continue to wait" ; const CONFIG_MSG_DENY : & str = "Sorry, we're closed right now. Please try again later." ; enum Decision { Allow , Deny , Anon , Wait , ReWait , } impl FromStr for Decision { type Err = Error ; fn from_str ( s : & str ) -> Result < Self , Self :: Err > { match s { "allow" => Ok ( Decision :: Allow ) , "deny" => Ok ( Decision :: Deny ) , "anon" => Ok ( Decision :: Anon ) , "wait" => Ok ( Decision :: Wait ) , "re-wait" => Ok ( Decision :: ReWait ) , _ => Ok ( Decision :: Anon ) , } } } impl fmt :: Display for Decision { fn fmt ( & self , f : & mut fmt :: Formatter ) -> fmt :: Result { let decision_str = match * self { Decision :: Allow => "allow" , Decision :: Deny => "deny" , Decision :: Anon => "anon" , Decision :: Wait => "wait" , Decision :: ReWait => "re-wait" , } ; write! ( f , "{}" , decision_str ) } } lazy_static! { pub static ref KEY_PAIRS : HashMap < & 'static str , & 'static str > = { let mut pairs = HashMap :: new ( ) ; for pair in & CONFIG_KEY_PAIRS { pairs . insert ( pair .0 , pair .1 ) ; } pairs } ; } #[fastly::main] fn main ( req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { log_fastly :: init_simple ( "my_log" , log :: LevelFilter :: Info ) ; fastly :: log :: set_panic_endpoint ( "my_log" ) ? ; if ! CONFIG_ENABLED { return Ok ( req . send ( BACKEND_NAME ) ? ) ; } let authed_user_id = req . get_client_ip_addr ( ) . ok_or_else ( | | anyhow! ( "Failed to get client ip" ) ) ? . to_string ( ) ; let decision = make_waiting_decision ( & authed_user_id , & req ) ? ; log :: info! ( "Waiting room state {} for user {}" , decision , authed_user_id ) ; let new_cookie_option = make_waiting_room_cookie ( & authed_user_id , & decision ) ; match response_to_client ( req , decision , new_cookie_option ) { Ok ( resp ) => Ok ( resp ) , Err ( e ) => { log :: error! ( "error sending response to client: {}" , e ) ; Err ( e ) } } } fn response_to_client ( req : Request , decision : Decision , new_cookie_option : Option < String > , ) -> Result < Response > { match decision { Decision :: Allow => { let mut resp = req . send ( BACKEND_NAME ) ? ; if let Some ( new_cookie ) = new_cookie_option { resp . set_header ( header :: SET_COOKIE , new_cookie ) ; } Ok ( resp ) } _ => { let mut resp = Response :: from_status ( StatusCode :: OK ) . with_header ( header :: CACHE_CONTROL , "no-store, private" ) ; if matches! ( decision , Decision :: Anon | Decision :: Wait | Decision :: ReWait ) { let refresh_value = if let Some ( query ) = req . get_query_str ( ) { format! ( "30; url={}?{}" , req . get_path ( ) , query ) } else { format! ( "30; url={}" , req . get_path ( ) ) } ; resp . set_header ( header :: REFRESH , refresh_value ) ; } if let Some ( new_cookie ) = new_cookie_option { resp . set_header ( header :: SET_COOKIE , new_cookie ) ; } let resp_body = match decision { Decision :: Anon => CONFIG_MSG_WAIT , Decision :: Wait | Decision :: ReWait => CONFIG_MSG_KEEP_WAITING , _ => CONFIG_MSG_DENY , } ; Ok ( resp . with_body ( resp_body ) ) } } } fn make_waiting_room_cookie ( authed_user_id : & str , decision : & Decision ) -> Option < String > { match decision { Decision :: Anon | Decision :: Allow | Decision :: ReWait => { let ( duration , decision_cookie ) = if matches! ( * decision , Decision :: Allow ) { ( CONFIG_ALLOW_PERIOD_TIMEOUT , Decision :: Allow ) } else { ( CONFIG_WAIT_PERIOD_TIMEOUT , Decision :: Wait ) } ; let expires = if matches! ( * decision , Decision :: Allow ) { Utc :: now ( ) . timestamp ( ) + duration } else { let timestamp = Utc :: now ( ) . timestamp ( ) ; let boundary_start = timestamp - ( timestamp % duration ) ; boundary_start + duration * 2 } ; let string_to_sign = format! ( "dec={}&exp={}&uid={}&kid={}" , decision_cookie , expires , authed_user_id , CONFIG_ACTIVE_KEY ) ; let key_secret = KEY_PAIRS . get ( CONFIG_ACTIVE_KEY ) ? ; let sig = sign ( key_secret . as_bytes ( ) , & string_to_sign ) ; let sig_str = hex :: encode ( sig ) ; let waitingroom_info_base64 = base64 :: encode_config ( format! ( "{}&sig={}" , string_to_sign , sig_str ) , base64 :: URL_SAFE , ) ; Some ( format! ( "waiting_room={}; path=/; max-age={}" , waitingroom_info_base64 , CONFIG_COOKIE_LIFE_TIME ) ) } Decision :: Deny => { Some ( "waiting_room=deleted; path=/; expires=Thu, 01 Jan 1970 00:00:00 GMT" . to_string ( ) ) } Decision :: Wait => None , } } fn make_waiting_decision ( authed_user_id : & str , req : & Request ) -> Result < Decision > { if CONFIG_ALLOW_PERCENTAGE >= 100 { return Ok ( Decision :: Allow ) ; } let cookie_base64 = match get_waiting_room_cookie ( req ) { Ok ( cookie ) => cookie , Err ( _ ) => { return Ok ( Decision :: Anon ) ; } } ; let cookie_decoded = base64 :: decode_config ( cookie_base64 , base64 :: URL_SAFE ) ? ; let cookie = str :: from_utf8 ( & cookie_decoded ) ? ; log :: info! ( "Waiting Info: {}" , cookie ) ; let qs : HashMap < & str , & str > = serde_urlencoded :: from_str ( cookie ) ? ; let expire_cookie = qs . get ( "exp" ) . unwrap_or ( & "" ) ; let sig_cookie = qs . get ( "sig" ) . unwrap_or ( & "" ) ; let key_id_cookie = qs . get ( "kid" ) . unwrap_or ( & "" ) ; let user_id_cookie = qs . get ( "uid" ) . unwrap_or ( & "" ) ; let decision_cookie_str = qs . get ( "dec" ) . unwrap_or ( & "" ) ; let decision_cookie : Decision = decision_cookie_str . parse ( ) ? ; if authed_user_id != * user_id_cookie { log :: info! ( "User {} denied while using a token generated for user {}" , authed_user_id , user_id_cookie ) ; return Ok ( Decision :: Anon ) ; } let key_secret = match KEY_PAIRS . get ( key_id_cookie ) { Some ( secret ) => secret , None => { log :: info! ( "Unable to check signature due to missing key {}" , key_id_cookie ) ; return Ok ( Decision :: Anon ) ; } } ; let string_to_sign = format! ( "dec={}&exp={}&uid={}&kid={}" , decision_cookie_str , expire_cookie , user_id_cookie , key_id_cookie ) ; let sig = sign ( key_secret . as_bytes ( ) , & string_to_sign ) ; let expected_sig = hex :: encode ( sig ) ; if ! secure_equal ( sig_cookie . as_bytes ( ) , expected_sig . as_bytes ( ) ) { log :: info! ( "Invalid signature" ) ; return Ok ( Decision :: Anon ) ; } let expire_time : i64 = expire_cookie . parse ( ) ? ; let now = chrono :: Utc :: now ( ) . timestamp ( ) ; if expire_time >= now { return Ok ( decision_cookie ) ; } match decision_cookie { Decision :: Allow => { log :: info! ( "Expired allow token reverted to anon" ) ; Ok ( Decision :: Anon ) } Decision :: Wait => { let mut rng = rand :: thread_rng ( ) ; let idx : u32 = rng . gen_range ( 0 , 100 ) ; if idx < CONFIG_ALLOW_PERCENTAGE { Ok ( Decision :: Allow ) } else { Ok ( Decision :: ReWait ) } } _ => Ok ( decision_cookie ) , } } fn get_waiting_room_cookie ( req : & Request ) -> Result < String > { let cookie_val : & str = req . get_header_str ( header :: COOKIE ) . ok_or_else ( | | anyhow! ( "No cookie found" ) ) ? ; cookie_val . split ( ';' ) . find_map ( | kv | { let index = kv . find ( '=' ) ? ; let ( mut key , value ) = kv . split_at ( index ) ; key = key . trim ( ) ; if key != "waiting_room" { return None ; } let value = value [ 1 .. ] . to_string ( ) ; Some ( value ) } ) . ok_or_else ( | | anyhow! ( "No permission found in cookie" ) ) } fn sign ( key : & [ u8 ] , message : & str ) -> Vec < u8 > { log :: info! ( "Message: {}" , message ) ; let mut mac = Hmac :: new ( Sha256 :: new ( ) , key ) ; mac . input ( message . as_bytes ( ) ) ; mac . result ( ) . code ( ) . to_vec ( ) } fn secure_equal ( a : & [ u8 ] , b : & [ u8 ] ) -> bool { a . len ( ) == b . len ( ) && 0 == a . iter ( ) . zip ( b ) . fold ( 0 , | r , ( a , b ) | r | ( a ^ b ) ) }