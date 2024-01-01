Rate limiting
Avoid being overwhelmed. Fastly's network can handle hundreds of terabits of traffic per second, so whether it's managing a queue for a product or ticket release, preventing abusive traffic from bots, or billing API customers based on their usage, rate limiting at the edge is a great use of Fastly.
Fastly features
Our dedicated Edge Rate Limiting product provides
ratecounter and
penaltybox primitives to VCL services. Real time logging allows data from the edge to be streamed to a destination of your choice, which is often useful for counting specific types of request.
Granular counters are also included with Advanced Rate Limiting rules in our Next-Gen WAF.
Ideas and typical uses
Typically, rate limiting requests at the edge broadly falls into one of three use cases:
- Abuse prevention: stopping abusive bots that may be badly configured, malfunctioning or intentionally attempting to bring down your site in a denial-of-service attack. This is a great use of Edge Rate Limiting.
- Metering: Accurately measuring activity for billing or subscription purposes, with a cutoff when a prescribed volume is reached. Consider using Real time logging in combination with an aggregation or business intelligence tool outside of Fastly to receive and process the data.
- Queueing: Flattening the curve of traffic surges caused by product releases or sudden major publicity. The Compute platform, combined with a state store capable of atomic incrementing counters is a good way to create queueing solutions at the edge, or alternatively consider a stateless waiting room solution if strict queue order is not important.
