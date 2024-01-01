Migrate from VCL

If you already have VCL services with Fastly, all the logic you wrote in VCL can be accomplished in Compute services, in any supported language. This page provides the equivalent Compute service code for the most common patterns we see in VCL.

This guide is intended as a quick-start for an initial migration to the Compute platform, not to be a comprehensive library of code examples. If the pattern you are trying to migrate is not here or you are looking to do something more complex, you might find a code example in our examples library.

For more information about each of the languages with official SDK support, see choosing a language.

Boilerplate

The examples below assume that you start with the default starter kit for your chosen language when building your application. This is the default when you run fastly compute init .

Naming conventions

These examples use a common set of naming conventions to draw parallels with VCL:

req : For the incoming client request

: For the incoming client request beReq : For a custom request built from scratch or by copying req

: For a custom request built from scratch or by copying beResp : For the return value of an origin fetch

: For the return value of an origin fetch resp : For a custom response built from scratch or by copying a beResp

Configuration

Load configuration data from a separate file

Fastly VCL table settings { "section.key" : "some-value" } declare local var.some_value STRING ; set var.some_value = table.lookup ( settings, "section.key" ); Rust JavaScript Go use config :: { Config , FileFormat } ; 4 lines let config_builder = Config :: builder ( ) . add_source ( config :: File :: from_str ( include_str! ( "config.toml" ) , FileFormat :: Toml , ) ) ; let settings = config_builder . build ( ) ? ; let some_value = settings . get_string ( "section.key" ) ? ; 2 lines

Load configuration data from an edge dictionary

Fastly VCL declare local var.some_value STRING ; set var.some_value = table.lookup ( example_dictionary, "key_name" ); Rust JavaScript Go 4 lines let settings = ConfigStore :: open ( "example_dictionary" ) ; let some_value = match settings . get ( "key_name" ) { Some ( value ) => value , _ => panic! ( "Value not set" ) } ; 2 lines

Requests

Add a header to a client request

Fastly VCL set req.http.Accept-Encoding = "br" ; set req.http.Accept-Encoding = var.accept_encoding; Rust JavaScript Go 5 lines req . set_header ( "Accept-Encoding" , "br" ) ; req . set_header ( "Accept-Encoding" , accept_encoding ) ; 2 lines

Sort and sanitize a query string

Fastly VCL set req.url = querystring.filter_except ( req.url , "a" + querystring.filtersep () + "b" + querystring.filtersep () + "c" ); set req.url = querystring.sort ( req.url ); Rust JavaScript Go 4 lines let mut qs : Vec < ( String , String ) > = req . get_query ( ) ? ; qs . retain ( | param | [ "a" , "b" , "c" ] . contains ( & param .0 . as_str ( ) ) ) ; qs . sort_by ( | ( a , _ ) , ( b , _ ) | a . cmp ( b ) ) ; req . set_query ( & qs ) ? ; 2 lines

Extract a query string parameter from the request

Fastly VCL declare local var.field STRING ; set var.field = subfield ( req.url.qs , "paramName" , "&" ); Rust JavaScript Go 5 lines let params : HashMap < String , String > = req . get_query ( ) ? ; assert_eq! ( params [ "paramName" ] , "someValue" ) ; 2 lines

Remove a header from a client request

Fastly VCL unset req.http.Some-Header ; Rust JavaScript Go 4 lines req . remove_header ( "some-header" ) ; 2 lines

Modify a request URL path

Fastly VCL set req.url = "/new/path" if ( req.url.qs = = "" , "" , "?" ) req.url.qs ; Rust JavaScript Go 4 lines req . set_path ( "/new/path" ) ; 2 lines

Check for header presence on a client request

Fastly VCL if ( req.http.Some-Header ) { } Rust JavaScript Go 4 lines if req . contains_header ( "some-header" ) { } 2 lines

Check whether a request header value contains a substring

Fastly VCL if ( std.strstr ( req.http.foo , "someValue" )) { } Rust JavaScript Go 3 lines fn header_val ( header : Option < & HeaderValue > ) -> & str { match header { Some ( h ) => h . to_str ( ) . unwrap_or ( "" ) , None => "" , } } 3 lines if header_val ( req . get_header ( "some-header" ) ) . contains ( "someValue" ) { } 2 lines

Extract constituent parts of a request

Fastly VCL declare local var.req_method STRING ; declare local var.req_url STRING ; declare local var.req_header STRING ; declare local var.req_protocol STRING ; set var.req_method = req.method ; set var.req_url = req.url ; set var.req_header = req.http.My-Header ; set var.req_body = req.body ; set var.req_protocol = if ( fastly_info.is_h2 , "2" , "1.1" ); Rust JavaScript Go 4 lines let method = req . get_method ( ) ; let url = req . get_url ( ) ; let my_header = req . get_header ( "my-header" ) ; let version = req . get_version ( ) ; 2 lines

Identify a client's geolocation information

Fastly VCL declare local var.country_code STRING ; declare local var.country_name STRING ; declare local var.city STRING ; set var.country_code = client.geo.country_code ; set var.country_name = client.geo.country_name ; set var.city = client.geo.city ; Rust JavaScript Go 5 lines let client_ip = req . get_client_ip_addr ( ) . unwrap ( ) ; let geo = geo_lookup ( client_ip ) . unwrap ( ) ; let country_code = geo . country_code ( ) ; let country_name = geo . country_name ( ) ; let city_name = geo . city ( ) ; 2 lines

Send data to a log endpoint

Fastly VCL log "syslog " req.service_id " request_logger :: " now.sec " " client.ip " " req.url " " req.http.user-agent ; Rust JavaScript Go main.rs Rust 6 lines log_fastly :: init_simple ( "request_logger" , log :: LevelFilter :: Info ) ; let service_id = std :: env :: var ( "FASTLY_SERVICE_ID" ) . unwrap_or ( "-" . to_string ( ) ) ; let since_epoch = SystemTime :: now ( ) . duration_since ( UNIX_EPOCH ) ? . as_secs ( ) ; let client_ip = req . get_client_ip_addr ( ) . map ( | ip | ip . to_string ( ) ) . unwrap_or_else ( String :: new ) ; let req_url = req . get_url_str ( ) ; let user_agent = req . get_header ( "USER_AGENT" ) . map ( | header | header . to_str ( ) ) . transpose ( ) ? . unwrap_or ( "" ) ; log :: info! ( "fastly_service_id: {service_id}, since_epoch: {since_epoch}, client_ip: {client_ip}, request_url: {req_url}, user_agent: {user_agent}" ) ; 3 lines Cargo.toml TOML [ dependencies ] fastly = "^0.8.0" log-fastly = "^0.8.5" log = "^0.4.17"

Backends

Route requests to backends based on URL path match

Fastly VCL if ( req.url.path = = "/" ) { set req.backend = F_origin_0; } else if ( req.url.path ~ "^/other/" ) { set req.backend = F_origin_1; } else { set req.backend = F_origin_2; } Rust JavaScript Go 5 lines match ( req . get_method ( ) , req . get_path ( ) ) { ( & Method :: GET , "/" ) => Ok ( req . send ( "backend_one" ) ? ) , ( & Method :: GET , path ) if path . starts_with ( "/other/" ) => Ok ( req . send ( "backend_two" ) ? ) , _ => Ok ( req . send ( "default_backend" ) ? ) , } 1 lines

Retry a request on error, using a different backend

Fastly VCL sub vcl_recv { set req.backend = F_Host_1; if ( req.restarts = = 1 ) { set req.backend = F_Host_2; } } sub vcl_fetch { if ( req.restarts = = 0 && beresp.status > = 500 && beresp.status < 600 && ( req.method = = "GET" or req.method = = "HEAD" )) { restart; } } Rust JavaScript Go 4 lines let body_bytes = req . take_body_bytes ( ) ; req . set_body ( body_bytes . as_slice ( ) ) ; let mut beresp = req . send ( "backend_one" ) ? ; if beresp . get_status ( ) . is_server_error ( ) { let mut retry_req = beresp . take_backend_request ( ) . unwrap ( ) ; retry_req . set_body ( body_bytes ) ; let beresp_retry = retry_req . send ( "backend_two" ) ? ; if ! beresp_retry . get_status ( ) . is_server_error ( ) { return Ok ( beresp_retry ) ; } } Ok ( beresp ) 1 lines

Responses

Build a response from scratch

Fastly VCL set obj.status = 200 ; synthetic "Hello world" ; return (deliver); Rust JavaScript Go 4 lines let res = Response :: from_body ( "Hello world" ) ; 2 lines

Build an image response

Fastly VCL synthetic.base64 "R0lGODlh...=" ; Rust JavaScript Go 4 lines let res = Response :: from_body ( include_bytes! ( "fastly.jpg" ) . as_ref ( ) ) . with_content_type ( mime :: IMAGE_JPEG ) . with_header ( "cache-control" , "private, no-store" ) ; 2 lines

Add a header to a response

Fastly VCL set resp.http.Some-Header = "someValue" ; set resp.http.Set-Cookie = "origin-session=" + var.session + "; HttpOnly" ; Rust JavaScript Go 4 lines let mut res = req . send ( "example_backend" ) ? ; res . set_header ( "some-header" , "bar" ) ; let session = String :: from ( "some-session-id" ) ; res . set_header ( "set-cookie" , format! ( "origin-session={}; HttpOnly" , session ) ) ; 2 lines

Controlling the cache

Explicitly set a TTL

Fastly VCL set beresp.ttl = 60 s; Rust JavaScript Go 4 lines req . set_ttl ( 60 ) ; 3 lines

Force a pass

Fastly VCL return (pass); Rust JavaScript Go 4 lines req . set_pass ( true ) ; 2 lines