fastly compute init
Initialize a new Compute package locally.
Syntax
$ fastly compute init
Options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--author
|No
|Author(s) of the package
--directory
|No
|Destination to write the new package, defaulting to the current directory
--from
|No
|Local project directory, or Git repository URL, or URL referencing a .zip/.tar.gz file, containing a package template
--language
|No
|Language of the package
Global options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--help
|No
|Show context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaults
|No
|Accept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yes
|No
|Answer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-mode
|No
|Print API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactive
|No
|Do not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profile
|No
|Switch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quiet
|No
|Silence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--token
|No
|Fastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verbose
|No
|Verbose logging
Examples
Initialize a new Compute package locally
To initialize a new Compute package you must select a supported language. The language can be provided using the optional
--language flag, which supports tab completion hints, or the flag can be omitted and you'll be prompted interactively. The
--name flag can also be omitted, which will result in the CLI prompting you interactively.
$ fastly compute init --name example --language rust
Initialize a new Compute package locally using a remote package template
Any Compute examples can be used as a source template for your new package.
$ fastly compute init --from=https://fiddle.fastly.dev/fiddle/0220c0d2
Initialize a new Compute package locally in a different directory
We recommend that you change to the new project directory after running this command, before executing further CLI commands.
$ fastly compute init --directory ./example