Integrations
Third party products and services can be integrated with Fastly in a number of ways.
Backends
Any HTTP server can be a backend for a Fastly service. Learn how to serve content through Fastly, whether it's a static bucket provider, on-premise server or anything in between.
Logging
Data you emit as logs from Fastly services can be sent anywhere you choose, with dedicated integrations for popular log services.
Orchestration
Automated configuration management for Fastly resources is supported using Terraform, a popular orchestration tool.
Other integrations
- API clients: We maintain API clients in a variety of languages, and a Terraform provider.
- PerimeterX: We provide direct integration between PerimeterX Bot Defender and Fastly edge servers, allowing bot detection to be enabled at the edge. Learn more...
- Interconnects: In some locations Fastly has private network interconnects with cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform, which increase performance and reliability, and may also allow for discounted or unbilled egress from origin to Fastly in some cases. We take account of interconnects when offering recommendations for suggested shielding locations.