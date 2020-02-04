  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2020
  5. February 2020

PaperTrail logger hostname field removed

February 4, 2020
apiremoved

The hostname field of the Papertrail object has been removed and will no longer be used in requests or returned in responses. The address field should be used instead.

Prior change: Rust SDK 0.5.1

Following change: Elasticsearch logger supports pipelines

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024