PaperTrail logger hostname field removed
The
hostname field of the
Papertrail object has been removed and will no longer be used in requests or returned in responses. The
address field should be used instead.
Prior change: Rust SDK 0.5.1
Following change: Elasticsearch logger supports pipelines
