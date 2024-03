The name of the Elasticsearch index to send documents (logs) to. The index must follow the Elasticsearch index format rules . We support strftime interpolated variables inside braces prefixed with a pound symbol. For example,will interpolate aswith today's date.

The ID of the Elasticsearch ingest pipeline to apply pre-process transformations to before indexing. Learn more about creating a pipeline in the Elasticsearch docs

The version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1 .

placement

string