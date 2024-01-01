Elasticsearch
Fastly will upload log messages periodically to the server in the format specified in the Elasticsearch object.
Data model
format
|string
|A Fastly log format string. Must produce valid JSON that Elasticsearch can ingest.
index
|string
|The name of the Elasticsearch index to send documents (logs) to. The index must follow the Elasticsearch index format rules. We support strftime interpolated variables inside braces prefixed with a pound symbol. For example,
#{%F} will interpolate as
YYYY-MM-DD with today's date.
password
|string
|Basic Auth password.
pipeline
|string
|The ID of the Elasticsearch ingest pipeline to apply pre-process transformations to before indexing. Learn more about creating a pipeline in the Elasticsearch docs.
url
|string
|The URL to stream logs to. Must use HTTPS.
user
|string
|Basic Auth username.
format_version
|integer
|The version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. The logging call gets placed by default in
vcl_log if
format_version is set to
2 and in
vcl_deliver if
format_version is set to
1. [Default
2]
name
|string
|The name for the real-time logging configuration.
placement
|string
|Where in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed. If not set, endpoints with
format_version of 2 are placed in
vcl_log and those with
format_version of 1 are placed in
vcl_deliver.
request_max_bytes
|integer
|The maximum number of bytes sent in one request. Defaults
0 for unbounded. [Default
0]
request_max_entries
|integer
|The maximum number of logs sent in one request. Defaults
0 for unbounded. [Default
0]
response_condition
|string
|The name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute.
tls_ca_cert
|string
|A secure certificate to authenticate a server with. Must be in PEM format.
tls_client_cert
|string
|The client certificate used to make authenticated requests. Must be in PEM format.
tls_client_key
|string
|The client private key used to make authenticated requests. Must be in PEM format.
tls_hostname
|string
|The hostname to verify the server's certificate. This should be one of the Subject Alternative Name (SAN) fields for the certificate. Common Names (CN) are not supported.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
version
|string
|String identifying a service version. Read-only.
Endpoints
POST/service/
service_id/version/
version_id/logging/elasticsearch
GET/service/
service_id/version/
version_id/logging/elasticsearch/
logging_elasticsearch_name
PUT/service/
service_id/version/
version_id/logging/elasticsearch/
logging_elasticsearch_name
