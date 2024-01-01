  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. Real-time logging

Papertrail

Fastly will stream log messages to the Papertrail account in the format specified in the Papertrail object.

Data model

addressstringA hostname or IPv4 address.
formatstringA Fastly log format string. [Default %h %l %u %t "%r" %&gt;s %b]
format_versionintegerThe version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1. [Default 2]
namestringThe name for the real-time logging configuration.
placementstringWhere in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed. If not set, endpoints with format_version of 2 are placed in vcl_log and those with format_version of 1 are placed in vcl_deliver.
portintegerThe port number. [Default 514]
response_conditionstringThe name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
versionstringString identifying a service version. Read-only.

Endpoints

List Papertrail log endpoints

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/papertrail

Create a Papertrail log endpoint

POST/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/papertrail

Get a Papertrail log endpoint

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/papertrail/logging_papertrail_name

Update a Papertrail log endpoint

PUT/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/papertrail/logging_papertrail_name

Delete a Papertrail log endpoint

DELETE/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/papertrail/logging_papertrail_name

