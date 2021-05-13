CLI v0.29.0
View this release on Github
Enhancements
- Add arm64 to macOS build #277
Bug fixes
- Validate package before prompting inside
compute deployflow #279
- Clear Service ID from manifest when service is deleted #278
Prior change: CLI v0.28.0
Following change: Add rate limiter API documentation
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)