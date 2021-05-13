  1. Home
CLI v0.29.0

May 13, 2021
Enhancements

  • Add arm64 to macOS build #277

Bug fixes

  • Validate package before prompting inside compute deploy flow #279
  • Clear Service ID from manifest when service is deleted #278

