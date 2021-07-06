  1. Home
CLI v0.33.0

July 6, 2021
cliadded

Enhancements

  • Improve CI workflow #333
  • Support multiple versions of Rust #330
  • Replace app.Run positional signature with a struct #329
  • Test suite improvements #327

