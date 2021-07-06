CLI v0.33.0
View this release on Github
Enhancements
- Improve CI workflow #333
- Support multiple versions of Rust #330
- Replace
app.Runpositional signature with a struct #329
- Test suite improvements #327
Prior change: New South Korea billing region
Following change: Renamed Datacenter to POPs
