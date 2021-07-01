  1. Home
New South Korea billing region

July 1, 2021
apinew

A new South Korea billing region, asia_southkorea, has been added to the region parameter of the historical stats API.

Prior change: Brazil billing region removed

Following change: CLI v0.33.0

