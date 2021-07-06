  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2021
  5. July 2021

Renamed Datacenter to POPs

July 6, 2021
apichanged

Replace "data center" with the more appropriate terminology "POP".

The API endpoint is still /datacenters for backwards compatibility

Prior change: CLI v0.33.0

Following change: CLI v0.34.0

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024