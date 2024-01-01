TLS Domains

TLS domains are all the domains (including wildcard domains) included in any TLS certificate's Subject Alternative Names (SAN) list. Included in the response is information about which certificates reference this domain as well as the TLS activation indicating which certificate is enabled to serve TLS traffic for the domain.

Data model

The list of all the TLS certificates that include this domain in their SAN list.

tls_activations object tls_certificates object tls_subscriptions object id string The domain name. Read-only. relationships.tls_activations.id string Alphanumeric string identifying a TLS activation. relationships.tls_certificates.id string Alphanumeric string identifying a TLS certificate. relationships.tls_subscriptions.id string Alphanumeric string identifying a TLS subscription. type string Resource type. [Default tls_domain ]

Endpoints