TLS Domains

TLS domains are all the domains (including wildcard domains) included in any TLS certificate's Subject Alternative Names (SAN) list. Included in the response is information about which certificates reference this domain as well as the TLS activation indicating which certificate is enabled to serve TLS traffic for the domain.

Data model

The list of all the TLS certificates that include this domain in their SAN list.

tls_activationsobject
tls_certificatesobject
tls_subscriptionsobject
idstringThe domain name. Read-only.
relationships.tls_activations.idstringAlphanumeric string identifying a TLS activation.
relationships.tls_certificates.idstringAlphanumeric string identifying a TLS certificate.
relationships.tls_subscriptions.idstringAlphanumeric string identifying a TLS subscription.
typestringResource type. [Default tls_domain]

Endpoints

List TLS domains

GET/tls/domains

