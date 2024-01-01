TLS Domains
TLS domains are all the domains (including wildcard domains) included in any TLS certificate's Subject Alternative Names (SAN) list. Included in the response is information about which certificates reference this domain as well as the TLS activation indicating which certificate is enabled to serve TLS traffic for the domain.
Data model
The list of all the TLS certificates that include this domain in their SAN list.
tls_activations
|object
tls_certificates
|object
tls_subscriptions
|object
id
|string
|The domain name. Read-only.
relationships.tls_activations.id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a TLS activation.
relationships.tls_certificates.id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a TLS certificate.
relationships.tls_subscriptions.id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a TLS subscription.
type
|string
|Resource type. [Default
tls_domain]
