CLI v0.39.2
View this release on Github
Bug fixes
- Provide better remediation for unrecognised
manifest_version#422
- Bump
go-fastlyto
v5.0.0to fix ACL entries bug #417
- Remove Rust debug flags #416
Enhancements
Prior change: Correct units for penalty box duration for edge rate limiter documentation
Following change: Edge rate limiting is now in LA
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)