  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2021
  5. September 2021

CLI v0.39.2

September 29, 2021
cliaddedfixed

View this release on Github

Bug fixes

  • Provide better remediation for unrecognised manifest_version #422
  • Bump go-fastly to v5.0.0 to fix ACL entries bug #417
  • Remove Rust debug flags #416

Enhancements

  • Clarify Starter Kit options in compute init flow #418
  • Avoid excessive manifest reads #420

Prior change: Correct units for penalty box duration for edge rate limiter documentation

Following change: Edge rate limiting is now in LA

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024