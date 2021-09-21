Correct units for penalty box duration for edge rate limiter documentation
Correct the units of the
penalty_box_duration field for edge rate limiters to minutes (correct) instead of seconds (incorrect).
Prior change: CLI v0.39.1
Following change: CLI v0.39.2
