CLI v0.43.0
View this release on Github
Bug fixes
- Ignore possible
rustup'sync' output when calling
rustc --version#453
- Bump goreleaser to avoid Homebrew warning #455
- Prevent
.Hidden()flags/commands from being documented via
--format json#454
Prior change: CLI v0.42.0
Following change: CLI v1.0.0
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)