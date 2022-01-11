Add edge byte and cacheable byte metrics
Six new stats related to edge byte and cacheable byte ratios have been added:
edge_hit_resp_body_bytes,
edge_hit_resp_header_bytes,
edge_miss_resp_body_bytes,
edge_miss_resp_header_bytes,
origin_cache_fetch_resp_body_bytes, and
origin_cache_fetch_resp_header_bytes.
Prior change: CLI v1.4.0
Following change: CLI v1.5.0
