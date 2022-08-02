  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2022
  5. August 2022

Add Fanout metrics

August 2, 2022
apiadded

Two new metrics related to Fanout have been added: fanout_recv_publishes and fanout_send_publishes.

Prior change: JavaScript SDK 0.4.0

Following change: Exclude TLS and Sudo API endpoints from code-generator

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024