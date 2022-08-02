Add Fanout metrics
Two new metrics related to Fanout have been added:
fanout_recv_publishes and
fanout_send_publishes.
Prior change: JavaScript SDK 0.4.0
Following change: Exclude TLS and Sudo API endpoints from code-generator
