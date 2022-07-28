JavaScript SDK 0.4.0
Added
- Implement the DecompressionStream builtin
#160
- Improve performace of Regular Expression literals via precompilation
#146
Fixed
- Calling
teeon the client request no longer causes the application to hang
#156
Prior change: CLI v3.2.4
Following change: Add Fanout metrics
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)