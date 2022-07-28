  1. Home
JavaScript SDK 0.4.0

July 28, 2022
Added

  • Implement the DecompressionStream builtin #160
  • Improve performace of Regular Expression literals via precompilation #146

Fixed

  • Calling tee on the client request no longer causes the application to hang #156

