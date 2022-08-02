Exclude TLS and Sudo API endpoints from code-generator
Added more
x-fastly-preprocess-exclude exclusions for the mutual TLS and Sudo API endpoints as they cause the Fastly API client code-generator script to fail stitching the API specification into a single yaml file.
Prior change: Add Fanout metrics
Following change: Exclusions for the new code-generated Rust API client
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)