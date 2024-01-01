Table
A
table declaration creates a key-value store in VCL code. Table keys are always of type
STRING, and values may be one of a number of VCL types, but must all be of the same type within the same table.
Tables may be declared using VCL, but can also be created via an API call, using the CLI, or using the web interface.
HINT: Tables created via API, CLI, or web interface are called Edge Dictionaries and are dynamic (i.e., the items in the dictionary may be changed without cloning and activating a new version of your service).
Syntax
The following examples shows the syntax of a
STRING table:
table redirects { "/old/path": "https://other.hostname/new/path", "/another/path": "/new/path",}
The
table.contains function will return a
BOOL indicating whether a specified key is in the table.
For
STRING tables, the
table.lookup function returns the value for a specified key, or a fallback value if the key is not present in the table.
Type variations
Table declarations support a type specifier and valid types are
STRING (the default),
ACL,
BACKEND,
BOOL,
FLOAT,
INTEGER,
IP, and
RTIME. A typed table is declared like this:
table routing_table BACKEND { "a.example.com": b0, "b.example.com": b1, "c.example.com": b2,}
The following functions return values from typed tables:
table.lookup_acl
table.lookup_backend
table.lookup_bool
table.lookup_float
table.lookup_integer
table.lookup_ip
table.lookup_rtime
Usage
Redirects are a very common use case for tables:
Limitations
The number of items in a single table is limited to 1000 by default, but larger tables are common. If you need a larger limit than the default, get in touch with Fastly support and we'll be glad to assist you.
