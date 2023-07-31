Add share_key to backends
Adds a
share_key property to the backend model to enable backends to share the same health check.
Prior change: CLI v10.2.4
Following change: Rust SDK 0.9.6
Adds a
share_key property to the backend model to enable backends to share the same health check.
Prior change: CLI v10.2.4
Following change: Rust SDK 0.9.6
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)