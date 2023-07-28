  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2023
  5. July 2023

CLI v10.2.4

July 28, 2023
clifixedadded

View this release on Github

Enhancements

  • fix(kvstoreentry): improve error handling for batch processing #980
  • feat(kvstore): support deleting all keys #981
  • feat(configstoreentry): support deleting all keys #983

Bug fixes

  • fix(compute/deploy): support --service-name for publishing to a non-manifest specific service #979
  • fix(compute/validate): remove broken decompression bomb check #984

Prior change: Add New Relic OTLP logging endpoint

Following change: Add share_key to backends

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024