CLI v10.2.4
Enhancements
- fix(kvstoreentry): improve error handling for batch processing #980
- feat(kvstore): support deleting all keys #981
- feat(configstoreentry): support deleting all keys #983
Bug fixes
- fix(compute/deploy): support --service-name for publishing to a non-manifest specific service #979
- fix(compute/validate): remove broken decompression bomb check #984
