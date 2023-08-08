  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2023
  5. August 2023

Regular expressions in VCL

August 8, 2023
vclchanged

Changed some regular expressions in Fastly-provided VCL

We have made some minor adjustments to some regular expressions for performance reasons. No behaviour has changed. This change will be visible in the VCL diff tool for those using Fastly boilerplate VCL.

Prior change: Shielding VCL Rendering

Following change: Add bot challenge metrics

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024