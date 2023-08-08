Regular expressions in VCL
Changed some regular expressions in Fastly-provided VCL
We have made some minor adjustments to some regular expressions for performance reasons. No behaviour has changed. This change will be visible in the VCL diff tool for those using Fastly boilerplate VCL.
