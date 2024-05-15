VCL_RECV changes, x-compress-hint behavior change, bugfixes
Removed
- Support for calling
return (pipe)from
vcl_recvhas been removed after previously being deprecated. No action is required, save for awareness that rollbacks to older service versions containing calls to
return(pipe)from
vcl_recvwill be blocked.
Changed
- The
x-compress-hintheader will now only be added on ESI requests if it was not previously set. This is a change from the previous behavior, which was to automatically append
x-compress-hintto on for ESI requests. This change allows a VCL service to override the
x-compress-hintset by ESI. Existing logic should continue to work as it does today, however any existing activated services that have been setting the
x-compress-hintheader before ESI will now find their logic overriding the automatic setting.
Added
- Documentation is now available for
fastly.try_select_shield.
Fixed
- A bugfix has been made regarding workspace memory usage and std.count.
Following change: JavaScript SDK 3.14.0