fastly.try_select_shield

BACKEND fastly.try_select_shield BACKEND shield BACKEND fallback

Available inall subroutines.

Function to selectively return a shield director if all of the following are true:

The director points to a valid Fastly shield and is healthy

It has not previously been visited in this request

Otherwise, the fallback director is returned.

This enables the specified shield site to be selected as a backend only once during a request's lifecycle, without the need to inspect headers or use a Fastly POP by its IATA identifier.

Example