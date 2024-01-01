  1. Home
fastly acl-entry update

Update an ACL entry for a specified ACL.

Syntax

$ fastly acl-entry update --acl-id=ACL-ID

Options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--acl-idYesAlphanumeric string identifying a ACL
--commentNoA freeform descriptive note
--fileNoBatch update json passed as file path or content, e.g. $(< batch.json)
--idNoAlphanumeric string identifying an ACL Entry
--ipNoAn IP address
--negatedNoWhether to negate the match
--service-idNoService ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)
--service-nameNoThe name of the service
--subnetNoNumber of bits for the subnet mask applied to the IP address

Global options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--helpNoShow context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaultsNoAccept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yesNoAnswer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-modeNoPrint API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactiveNoDo not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profileNoSwitch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quietNoSilence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--tokenNoFastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verboseNoVerbose logging

Examples

Update an ACL entry in the specified ACL

$ fastly acl-entry update --acl-id SU1Z0isxPaozGVKXdv0eY --id x9KzsrACXZv8tPwlEDsKb6 --negated

Update multiple ACL entries in the specified ACL using a local file

Update multiple ACL entries using a JSON batch file.

$ fastly acl-entry update --acl-id SU1Z0isxPaozGVKXdv0eY --file ./batch.json

Update multiple ACL entries in the specified ACL using command substitution

Update multiple ACL entries using a JSON batch file's content passed in using shell command substitution.

$ fastly acl-entry update --acl-id SU1Z0isxPaozGVKXdv0eY --file "$(< batch.json)"

API equivalent

This command internally uses the following Fastly public APIs:

