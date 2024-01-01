fastly healthcheck create

-- version Yes 'latest', 'active', or the number of a specific Fastly service version

-- autoclone No If the selected service version is not editable, clone it and use the clone.

-- check-interval No How often to run the healthcheck in milliseconds

-- comment No A descriptive note

-- expected-response No The status code expected from the host

-- host No Which host to check

-- http-version No Whether to use version 1.0 or 1.1 HTTP

-- initial No When loading a config, the initial number of probes to be seen as OK

-- method No Which HTTP method to use

-- name No Healthcheck name

-- path No The path to check

-- service-id No Service ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)

-- service-name No The name of the service

-- threshold No How many healthchecks must succeed to be considered healthy

-- timeout No Timeout in milliseconds