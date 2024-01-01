  1. Home
fastly stats historical

View historical stats for a Fastly service.

Syntax

$ fastly stats historical

Options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--service-idNoService ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)
--service-nameNoThe name of the service
--fromNoFrom time, accepted formats at https://fastly.dev/reference/api/metrics-stats/historical-stats
--toNoTo time
--byNoAggregation period (minute/hour/day)
--regionNoFilter by region ('stats regions' to list)
--formatNoOutput format (json)

Global options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--helpNoShow context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaultsNoAccept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yesNoAnswer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-modeNoPrint API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactiveNoDo not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profileNoSwitch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quietNoSilence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--tokenNoFastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verboseNoVerbose logging

API equivalent

This command internally uses the following Fastly public APIs:

