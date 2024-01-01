  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly CLI
  4. tls-custom
  5. domain

fastly tls-custom domain/list

List all TLS domains.

Syntax

$ fastly tls-custom domain/list

Options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--filter-certNoLimit the returned domains to those listed in the given TLS certificate's SAN list
--filter-in-useNoLimit the returned domains to those currently using Fastly to terminate TLS with SNI
--filter-subscriptionNoLimit the returned domains to those for a given TLS subscription
--includeNoInclude related objects (comma-separated values)
--jsonNoRender output as JSON
--pageNoPage number of data set to fetch
--per-pageNoNumber of records per page
--sortNoThe order in which to list the results by creation date

Global options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--helpNoShow context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaultsNoAccept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yesNoAnswer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-modeNoPrint API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactiveNoDo not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profileNoSwitch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quietNoSilence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--tokenNoFastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verboseNoVerbose logging
