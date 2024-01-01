IP-based geolocation and intelligence

Fastly is able to determine the approximate general physical location of the end user based on their IP address. This is useful for providing content suitable for the region the user lives in, or enforcing licensing restrictions on content distribution.

IMPORTANT: IP geolocation information, including data streamed by our log streaming service, is intended to be used only in connection with your Fastly services. Use of IP geolocation data for other purposes may require permission from Digital Element, our data supplier.

Geolocation data is exposed in VCL and all official Compute SDKs. The IP address used for the geolocation lookup is automatically populated from the connection in some languages, but you can also always fetch geolocation data for an arbitrary IP.

Language Client IP Custom geo lookup Automatic connection-based geo data VCL client.ip client.geo.ip_override See Geolocation variables Rust get_client_ip_addr geo_lookup N/A JavaScript event.connection.address getGeolocationForIpAddress event.client.geo Go <Request>.RemoteAddr geo.Lookup N/A

Here is an example of adding geo information to a request before forwarding it to a backend:

Fastly VCL Rust JavaScript Go JavaScript is required to use interactive code examples

WARNING: Avoid using location data to select a language. The ability to speak a language is a property of a person, not the location where they are currently located. If possible, use the Accept-Language header to customize language preferences.

The data is updated periodically, as IP allocations change and various amendments are made. Fastly does not own or control the data or the update frequency, but we release the latest version of the database to our network twice a week. If you discover inaccurate IP geolocation data, please report it to Fastly support.

Location information for some IPs is much more accurate than for others. IPs belonging to businesses may identify a specific office building. The location of domestic internet users will usually be less accurate, but close enough to identify the correct city. Mobile devices connected to cellular networks may not be anywhere near the actual location of the user but will usually be in the same country.

Some variables may be absent at any given time. For STRING types, the special value ? is used to indicate absent data.

Reserved IP address blocks

The IPv4 and IPv6 address spaces have several blocks reserved for special uses; these include private use networks (e.g., 192.168.0.0/16), loopback (127.0.0.1/8), and address ranges reserved for documentation (e.g., 203.0.113.0/24 RFC 5737 TEST-NET-3).

Geographic data has no meaningful association for these ranges, and so the Geolocation VCL variables present special values for these ranges instead. These values are:

Property VCL Variable Value for reserved blocks AS Number client.as.number 0 AS Name client.as.name ? Latitude client.geo.latitude 0.000 Longitude client.geo.longitude 0.000 Connection speed client.geo.conn_speed broadband Metro code client.geo.metro_code -1 UTC offset client.geo.utc_offset 9999 Area code client.geo.area_code 0 Postal code client.geo.postal_code 0 Continent code client.geo.continent_code ** Country code (2 char) client.geo.country_code ** Country code (3 char) client.geo.country_code3 *** Country name client.geo.country_name reserved/private City client.geo.city reserved Region client.geo.region ***

AOL data

The third-party geolocation database that Fastly uses may return "AOL" for region and city properties, despite AOL not representing a region or city per the region code requirements stated in ISO 3166-2.

AOL, an internet service provider, assigns dial-up users an internet access point based on the country in which their AOL account is established. This means that the IP addresses associated with their access to the internet don't necessarily reflect the country from which they are connecting.