Cache POST/GraphQL query responses

GraphQL query requests are POSTs, but responses to POST typically can't be cached. Convert it to a querystring on a GET request to allow Fastly to cache GraphQL (or any HTTP POST) request.

VCL

Use this solution in your VCL service (click RUN below to test this solution or clone it to make changes):

Compute

Use this solution in your Compute service: