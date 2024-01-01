  1. Home
  2. Solutions

Log request data to Google BigQuery

Build raw JSON strings matching your BigQuery table schema to send log data to BigQuery.

VCL

Use this solution in your VCL service (click RUN below to test this solution or clone it to make changes):

Compute

Use this solution in your Compute service:

  1. Go
  2. JavaScript
  3. Rust

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024