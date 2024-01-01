Mutual TLS to origin
Store your client certificate in a Fastly secret store to enable mTLS on backend requests.
Compute
Use this solution in your Compute service:
- Rust
Cargo.toml
Rust
[dependencies]fastly = "0.9.2"
main.rs
Rust
use fastly::backend::Backend;use fastly::secret_store::{LookupError, SecretStore};use fastly::{Error, Request, Response};
#[fastly::main]fn main(req: Request) -> Result<Response, Error> { // Fetch the certificate from a secret store let store = SecretStore::open("my_credentials_store")?;
// This is not actually a secret, but it's convenient to store it in // the secret store, paired with the key. let certificate_bytes = store .get("fastly-certificate") .ok_or_else(|| LookupError::InvalidSecretName("fastly_certificate".to_string()))? .plaintext() .to_vec(); let certificate = String::from_utf8(certificate_bytes)?;
// This is definitely a secret let certificate_key = store .get("fastly-key") .ok_or_else(|| LookupError::InvalidSecretName("fastly_key".to_string()))?;
// mTLS is currently only supported on dynamic backends let backend = Backend::builder("origin_0", "http-me.glitch.me") .enable_ssl() .override_host("http-me.glitch.me") .provide_client_certificate(certificate, certificate_key) .finish()?;
Ok(req.send(backend)?)}
