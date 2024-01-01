Mutual TLS to origin

main.rs Rust

use fastly :: backend :: Backend ; use fastly :: secret_store :: { LookupError , SecretStore } ; use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { let store = SecretStore :: open ( "my_credentials_store" ) ? ; let certificate_bytes = store . get ( "fastly-certificate" ) . ok_or_else ( | | LookupError :: InvalidSecretName ( "fastly_certificate" . to_string ( ) ) ) ? . plaintext ( ) . to_vec ( ) ; let certificate = String :: from_utf8 ( certificate_bytes ) ? ; let certificate_key = store . get ( "fastly-key" ) . ok_or_else ( | | LookupError :: InvalidSecretName ( "fastly_key" . to_string ( ) ) ) ? ; let backend = Backend :: builder ( "origin_0" , "http-me.glitch.me" ) . enable_ssl ( ) . override_host ( "http-me.glitch.me" ) . provide_client_certificate ( certificate , certificate_key ) . finish ( ) ? ; Ok ( req . send ( backend ) ? ) }