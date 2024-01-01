Override TTLs based on content type
Set TTLs at the edge based on the type of resource. Better done at origin, but this can be a great 'quick fix' or a solution if you don't control the origin.
VCL
Use this solution in your VCL service (click RUN below to test this solution or clone it to make changes):
