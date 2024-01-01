Apply feature flags from an origin API

Park request, make a different request first, use the response to annotate the real origin request (or make decisions about how to route it).

VCL

Use this solution in your VCL service (click RUN below to test this solution or clone it to make changes):

JavaScript is required to use interactive code examples

Compute

Use this solution in your Compute service:

Go JavaScript Rust JavaScript is required to use interactive code examples