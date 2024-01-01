  1. Home
Populate template placeholders in streaming responses

Use a transform stream to search the body of a response and replace simple template placeholders with content generated at the edge, without buffering.

Compute

Use this solution in your Compute service:

  1. JavaScript
  2. Rust

